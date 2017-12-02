Pierre maiden five-wicket haul gives Red Force innings victory

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre’s maiden five-wicket haul in first class cricket engineered a dramatic Leeward Islands Hurricanes collapse and lifted Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a comprehensive innings and 16-run victory inside three days here Saturday.

The hosts were seemingly cruising towards a large total having reached 86 without loss before losing 10 wickets 51 runs to be all out for 137 in their second innings at Warner Park.

Pierre, 26, in his seventh first class match, finished with five for 44 after going wicket-less in the first innings while leg-spinner Imran Khan claimed four for 17 to follow up his three wickets in the first innings.

Paired with his unbeaten 84 on Friday, Khan was voted Man-of-the-Match.

Montcin Hodge top-scored with 54 and his left-handed partner Chesney Hughes got 42, but number nine Jeremiah Louis, with 17, was the only other player to make it into double figures.

Resuming the day on 60 without loss faced with a first innings deficit of 153, there was no sign of the collapse to follow, when Hughes and Hodge pushed on nicely.

While Hodge faced 198 balls in 3-1/2 hours at the crease and counted four boundaries, Hughes stroked five fours and a six in a 96-ball knock.

The breakthrough came, however, when Hughes missed a wild pull at off-spinner Bryan Charles and departed bowled off-stump.

Hodge added a further 22 for the second wicket with Akeem Saunders who made nine before playing back and falling lbw to Khan.

The rot then set in quickly. Khan curled a leg break around Devon Thomas’s defensive push and knocked over his off-stump before the right-hander had scored and Terrence Ward (1) and Shane Burton fell in successive deliveries to Pierre, to leave Hurricanes tottering on 111 for five.

Jahmar Hamilton, short of runs this season, saw his poor form continue when he missed a sweep at Khan and was lbw for two and captain Rahkeem Cornwall perished for five at 119 for seven, missing a pull at Pierre.

Hodge’s long innings came to end when he was eighth out, bowled after Pierre got one to spin past his defensive prod.

HURRICANES 1st Innings 207

Red Force 1st Innings 360

Hurricanes 2nd Innings

(overnight 60 without loss)

M Hodge b Pierre 54

C Hughes b Charles 42

A Saunders lbw b Imran Khan 9

D Thomas b Imran Khan 0

T Warde c and b Pierre 1

S Burton b Pierre 0

+J Hamilton lbw b Imran Khan 2

*R Cornwall llbw b Pierre 5

J Louis c Ramdin b K Pierre 17

E Berridge lbw b Imran Khan 0

S Berridge not out 1

Extras (lb2, nb4) 6

TOTAL (all out, 67.4 overs) 137

Fall of wickets: 1-86, 2-108, 3-108, 4-111, 5-111, 6-114, 7-119, 8-120, 9-127, 10-137.

Bowling: Primus 3-1-18-0, Webster 7-3-15-0, Charles 21-5-41-1, Pierre 26.4-11-44-5, Imran Khan 10-4-17-4.