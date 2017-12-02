No trophy, but winners nonetheless

LAST weekend saw the first in a flight of steps taken to improve the outlook and skill of regional drivers with an exchange karting program between Guyana and Jamaica.

While the Guyanese were not able to stand on the top step of the podium in any of the groups that they participated in, there were no losers when the team returned home Sunday evening.

The team included Jeremy Ten Pow, Justin Ten Pow, Mikhail Persaud, Elan Rahaman, Rayden Persaud, Matthew Phang and at the last moment, Steven Nobrega arrived early Thursday morning for a weekend of Karting.

With Nobrega, Brian Ten Pow and Stefan Jeffrey acting dual roles as coaches and mechanics for the youngsters along with Andy Phang, the unit’s first order of business was a track walk.

The 1200m Palisadoes facility which featured 14 different corner stands was probably the most fun track that I’ve had the chance to walk (and drive at low speeds).

And while it should be key for any driver to adapt to his surroundings, the unit got a whole new experience. However, to understand this, persons must first be aware of several factors.

Humidity and heat are the first two factors that varied from the what the touring drivers are accustomed to because the GT Motorsports Championship is held at night and Jamaica’s is in the day.

While there was a light wind gracing the Palisadoes racetrack, the place was still more humid than experienced locally and presented a new dimension.

This brought about another factor, dehydration due to the heat and humidity. This meant that the Guyanese drivers would become tired at a faster pace at Palisadoes than they would at GT Motorsports. All three of the above factors according to Dr. Julie Schwartzbard, MD (https://www.bettermind.com) can affect focus, especially when taking into consideration the next factor.

Fourth, there was the length of the Palisadoes raceway. The fastest time recorded in the Junior class as a 56.5 second time while the average is 57. At home, the average 125cc junior time varies around the low 33-second margin.

While they both go for 10 laps, it takes just under 10 minutes for the race leader to cross the finish line in Jamaica as against just over six in Guyana.

Fifth, the karts were different. Sure, from the photos that litter this article, they may look the same but they are way different. Different chassis are used by different people in the varying groups, some use Tony-kart, others Birel and some the CRG brand but what remained standard was the engine. They all used Rotax.

However, this is where the probably the biggest fallout occurred. Because the Guyanese had to borrow Karts and were competing in the same series, they had to use the Rotax engines.

Locally, the engines we use are the IAME engines. According to one driving coach, the difference is that while the IAME will provide power at any region, there is a power band from which the Rotax derives its power. Once you fall out of that band, it means that you inevitably fall out of the power producing region. In some instances, it’s Similar to V-TEC.

This brings me back to the point of all of them being winners.

They took these factors into consideration and were still able to come within one second of those Jamaicans who do this almost every weekend.

They were able to adapt to an entirely new environment, engine type and possibly develop some new driving styles because of that weekend.

What Palisadoes provided was an opportunity to see corners and chicanes in a new light, attack them from new angles and try new strategies and that is why they can never lose from that trip.

They have learned what it means to drive against karters who use a different style and t

hey have also built their confidence levels considering that they were able to produce creditable performances.

This will inevitably help them grow, if It already has not started happening and I’m ultimately sure that come December 15 and 16th when GT Motorsports host is Championship Finale, those drivers will be among the front-runners.