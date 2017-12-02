Jumbo Jet Race of Champions cancelled

THE Rising Sun Turf Club’s planned eight-race Race of Champions meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow at the club’s facility, West Coast Berbice, has been cancelled.

According to the club’s race organiser Nasrudeen Mohamed, the event has been cancelled because of the very poor entry of horses as well as the poor weather that has affected the conditions of the track.

Mohamed said he will now focus on the Guyana Cup Rematch which is billed for December 31 and which is expected to attract Guyana’s best racing animals as well as those from neighbouring countries.

Among the horses expected to be part of this exciting meet are: Princess She’s Not, Storm Bird, Just Call Me Boss and the undefeated champion Vera’s Finally. Just Call Me Boss returned to winning ways two Sundays ago at the Port Mourant meet.

Storm Bird won with more than 10 lengths in at the same meet two Sundays ago, winning the 1200m race for horses classified H1 and Lower.