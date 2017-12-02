Heywood returns to Guyana

– GRFU applaud RAN and FRMU for assisting with hospital expenses

GUYANA Rugby Football Union (GRFU) female player, Abioce Heywood, who had suffered a concussion that resulted in her being hospitalised in Mexico City during the just-concluded Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens championships, was discharged on Thursday last and returned home last evening.

Heywood was admitted to the ICU on Saturday last, on the opening day of the two-day championship, following a collision with an opposing player during the final game against the Dominican Republic.

According to reports out of Mexico, it is now the belief that her concussion injuries may have been suffered during the previous game against Trinidad and Tobago in which both players remained motionless on the ground for several minutes.

In a video replay of the game, the Guyanese player is seen collapsing to the ground after having gotten up and continuing to play.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) player, Heywood, returned home last evening in the company of team physio, Abiola Blair, also of the GDF, and female team manager, Petal Adams, who also serves as the GRFU General Secretary.

The GRFU said it wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to fellow Union FMRU (Rugby Mexico) and its supporters along with Governing body, RAN, for answering the appeal of the GRFU in terms of assistance in meeting immediate payments to the Mexican Hospital that ensured Heywood’s immediate access to ICU Facilities and after-surgery care, including discharge.

The GRFU indicated that the final cost for Heywood’s hospitalisation exceeded the total insurance the Union had on her. Heywood’s costs for hospitalisation was in the vicinity of some $200,000 Pesos (USD $10738).

The Union has informed that a full statement on Heywood would be issued in the coming week.