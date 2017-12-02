Harmon pledges Government’s continued support for ‘Nationals’

… promises upgrade to National Track and Field Facility

MINISTER of State, Joseph Harmon, pledged government’s fullest support for the National Schools athletics, swimming and track & field championships, calling it “an investment into the future,” as the curtain came down on the 57th edition of the games.

“By providing better facilities, we are allowing our young people to shine and to set new standards,” Harmon said during his short but candid address at the closing ceremony last evening.

It was the first time in the history of the games that the championships took place on Guyana’s lone synthetic track, and Harmon promised “next year, when you come, we’ll have better facilities here (at Leonora). I’ve already spoken to the manager Mr (Trevor) Williams, Mr Christopher Jones (Director of Sport) and Minister (George) Norton.”

“I must say that as athletes, you represent the future of Guyana, you represent the health of our nation, and I want to encourage you to make healthy choices in your life, because you, as athletes are the ones to make us proud,” Harmon said.

Harmon also brought kudos from President David Granger, who he said was impressed by the performance of the athletes and the organising of the game.

District 10 won the event for the 16th time last evening, since it started in 1959.