Ingredients 1 oz piece fresh ginger root, peeled and crushed

Peel of a medium lime

1/3 cup fresh strained lime juice

½ cup sugar

3¾ cups boiling water

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

¼ cup lukewarm water (110°F to 115°F)

Instructions

Starting one week ahead, combine the ginger, lime peel, lime juice and sugar in a large bowl, and pour a boiling water over. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely, and let the mixture cool to room temperature.

In a small bowl or cup, sprinkle the yeast over the lukewarm water. Let stand for 2 – 3 minutes, then stir to dissolve the yeast completely. Set this small bowl in a warm, draft-free place for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture begins to bubble and almost double in volume. (If no bubbles develop, discard the mixture and repeat the process with fresh yeast.

Add the yeast to the ginger mixture and stir thoroughly.

Cover the bowl tightly with foil or plastic wrap, and place it in a warm, draft-free place. Let the mixture ferment for a week, stirring every other day. After a week it will be mildly carbonated.

Strain the ginger beer through a fine sieve and, using a funnel, pour the liquid into a 1-quart glass or ceramic bottle and cork it tightly.

Let the beer ferment at room temperature for an additional 3 or 4 days, then refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Serve the ginger beer in chilled tumblers, with or without ice cubes.

Pound the ginger root.

Combine with the boiling water, lemon juice, lemon zest, cream of tartar, 3 cups sugar, and sugar, stirring constantly.

When lukewarm, add dissolved yeast, stir and pour into a jar. Cover tightly and leave for 2 days.

Strain ginger liquid and bottle.

Keep at room temperature for a further 3 to 4 days.

Store in a dark place to ripen. Chill before serving.