GDF retain Terrence Ali C/ship for 16th consecutive year

… Allicock voted Best Elite, Moore Best Youth

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym successfully defended their Guyana Boxing Association GBA)/Terrence Ali National Open Championship title for the 16th consecutive year.

At the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, the action on Thursday featured the final in all weight divisions.

In addition, Forgotten Youth Foundation’s (FYF) Keevin Allicock was adjudged the Best Elite Boxer on show, while Christopher Moore of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) was voted the Best Youth Boxer. Joann Williamson of the GDF was adjudged Best Female Boxer.

The Best Coach award went to Terrence Poole of the GDF, while Romona Agard was awarded the prize for the Best Referee/Judge.

The runner-up gym award went to FYF.

The GDF won five of the 10 finals they contested in the Elite category, while FYF won two of their three finals.

Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) won both of their male Elite bouts and followed up with a victory in the Female category.

Akiemo Watts of the GDF gym started the title defence on a winning note by securing a points-decision win against FYF’s Richard Subrattee in a junior flyweight contest.

He was followed by Colin Lewis who caused the referee to stop his junior welterweight contest against Guyana Police Force’s Dewani Lampkin.

Desmond Amsterdam (GDF), fighting in the middleweight division, then gave the soldiers their third win as he stopped his team mate Joshua Fraser at two minutes 28 seconds of the first round.

The Army’s two other victories were both all-GDF affairs and John Mars secured a first-round stoppage win against Aubrey Headley in a heavyweight contest, while Antonio Williams won by a unanimous points-decision over his team mate Emerson Farley.

Winning for FYF were Best Boxer and South American Youth Games silver medallist, Allicock, who caused the referee to stop his bantamweight contest against GDF’s Clairmont in the third round and Marlon Darrell (FYF) secured a unanimous points-decision win against GDF’s Dwayne July.

RHJ’s Julius Kesney and Joel Williamson both won their male Elite bouts. Kesney, the Caribbean junior flyweight gold medallist had the referee stop his flyweight contest against GDF’s Delroy Murphy at two minutes nine seconds of the second round.

Williamson, on the other hand, won his lightweight fight against GDF’s Delroy Fordyce was disqualified for exiting the ring as he was being issued with a third standing eight-count by the referee.

In the female bantamweight fight between Arokium and GDF’s Joann Williams, the latter was disqualified for not having her bandage checked by ring officials before entering the ring.

The GPF’s lone victory from two bouts was secured by Dennis Thomas who scored a split decision win against GDF’s Markember Pierre in a light heavyweight contest.

It should be noted that Antonio Williams’ victory against his GDF gym mate Farley, in the super heavyweight division is Williams’ triple win for the year.

He won the gold medal at the Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis National Novices championship, then followed up by winning the gold medal at the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate championship and now the Terrence Ali National Championship.