Ex-wanted man ‘Don Dick’ executed

POLICE are hunting a suspect in what appears to be the murder-for-hire of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara resident, Roger Bumbury early Friday morning.

The person of interest was reportedly seen running away from Bumbury’s Phase Two, Good Hope home, which, according to the police, is where the ‘hit’ was executed at around 00:45hrs.

The police say that their investigations thus far have revealed that the victim, whose character is questionable, was asleep in a hammock in his verandah when the attempt was made on his life.

They also say that at the time of his demise, the 47-year-old, who, as far as they know, was unemployed, had a matter pending in court for wounding a man back in March of this year.

They say that according to his reputed wife, she was awakened by several loud explosions, and upon checking, saw Bumbury lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.

The deceased, who sustained gunshot injuries to the head, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Three spent shells and a warhead, all belonging to a small-calibre weapon, were reportedly retrieved by the police at the crime scene, but no arrests have yet been made.

According to relatives of the deceased, he usually sleeps in the verandah in a hammock, which has since been taken away by the police.

It was they who told the Guyana Chronicle that people in the village reported seeing a man wearing a ‘hoodie’ running away from the crime scene, and telling the neighbours as he fled that ‘A man just get shoot.’

And while they neither denied nor conceded that the father of two was no saint, they said that as far as they know, he had no other pending matters, except for the fight he had with a guy in March this year when he was stabbed in the shoulder.

Though a motive for his murder has not yet been established, from the look of it, the shooting appears to have been a well-orchestrated execution, according to people in the area.

On Friday morning as news of Bumbury’s demise spread, scores of his relatives turned up at his home to comfort each other.