District 10 continue run as most successful team at Nationals

… Williams closes off with yet another record

DANIEL Williams gained another record in the Boys’ Under-18 400m, as he closed off a sprint treble, helping Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) to successfully defend National Schools Cycling and Track & Field Championships

The event which concluded last evening at the National Track and Field Centre also saw an Under-16 sprint treble from Deshanna Skeete.

With an impressive lineup of outstanding athletes in the track and field competition, the District’s win was imminent, so it was just a matter of formality when the Lindeners were officially declared winners.

This marks the third consecutive and 16th overall title for the District, leaving them to continue as the most successful District in the history of the Championships.

Of the 15 competing teams, District 10 once again proved that they had the best rounded team of the lot, and in the end amassed 67 points to outclass the competition.

The ever-improving South Georgetown (District 13) saw their team advance to second place after finishing with 59 points, beating out last year’s second-place winners, North Georgetown (District 11) by just one point.

The 56 points that West Demerara (District 3) put together was enough to see the team remain in fourth, while East Georgetown (District 12) and Bartica (District 7) shared fifth place with 44 points apiece.

As the six-day-long competition came to a close, all eyes were on World Youth Championships silver medallist Daniel Williams in his pet event – the 400m and he did not disappoint.

Clocking 49.84 seconds in the quarter-mile, Williams erased yet another Jason Yaw record, leaving him with the legacy of having broken a record in each of his individual events at the Championships.

Earlier in the week he set the Boys’ 100m record at 10.65 seconds and the 200m record at 21.78 seconds.

Skeete also got in on the record-breaking action with a new record in the Girls Under-16 200m with a time of 24.97 seconds. For yesterday’s 400m she took the win in 57.96 seconds.

Williams and Skeete, were just two of a host of Linden athletes who excelled at the Championships throughout the week. There was also Chantoba Bright, who set a 5.82m record in the long jump and won the triple jump yesterday with a distance of 11.90m, and middle distance runner Murphy Nash, who set a few records of his ouw in the Boys’ Under-16 category.

Notwithstanding their dominance, however, Linden were not the only District with remarkable athletes. District 13’s Anfernee Headecker had an impressive run in the Boys Open 5000m to win the event yesterday with a time of 16:31.60s.

During the week he had already taken the Boys Under-20 800m and 1500m events.

Other standouts for the week included District 3’s Joanna Archer, District 4’s Toyan Raymond and District 15’s Laurindo Prince.