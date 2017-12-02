CWI/PCL 4-day tournament….

Seamers put Jaguars on top

THE Guyana Jaguars’ seamers produced a sensational bowling display to keep the three-time defending champions on track for victory against Barbados Pride in the fifth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) four-day game at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Pacer Keemo Paul struck four vital blows while Sherefane Rutherford and Keon Joseph grabbed the other three wickets to leave the tourists facing a difficult final day.

Leading by 20 runs, the Jaguars then rocked the visitors in their second innings, and when bad light stopped play, the Pride were tottering on 126-7, a lead of 106 runs.

Paul claimed 4-38 in an incisive, 17.2-over spell while Rutherford had 2-40, and Joseph 1-23.

Earlier, night-watchman Gudakesh Motie rose to the occasion, scoring a gritty unbeaten 72 from 147 balls, inclusive of ten fours and a six, as the hosts took a vital first innings advantage.

Resuming the day on 180-4, the three-times defending champions progressed to 219, with veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul (30) adding 15 to his overnight total before left-arm spinner, Jomel Warrican (3-91), removed both Chanderpaul and Anthony Bramble (0) off consecutive deliveries.

The 43-year-old Chanderpaul was caught and bowled, while Bramble was adjudged leg before wicket. However, Motie, who resumed the day on three, shared a 45-run seventh-wicket partnership with Paul; Motie flourished as his innings progressed.

His fifty came off 97 balls, but soon after the partnership was broken when Paul (19) was bowled by Kenroy Williams shortly before lunch.

After the interval Rutherford joined forces with Motie and contributed a 34-ball 25, which took the hosts pass the visitors first innings 294, before off-spinner Ashley Nurse (3-33), claimed the final three wickets of Rutherford (25), Veerasammy Permaul (4), and Keon Joseph (0).

With the pitch starting to show some variable bounce, the visitors then made a poor start to their second innings, when Joseph had Shayne Moseley caught in the slip corridor for five with just nine runs on the board.

Fellow opener Anthony Alleyne and Shamar Brooks (22) attempted to resurrect the innings, but immediately after tea, Paul had also found just enough movement to trouble Brooks, who was bowled by a ball that shaped to swing away but then straightened to pass between bat and pad, to make it 37-2.

The 19-year-old Paul then dismissed Kevin Stoute (11), who was undone by a good ball that moved away fractionally off the seam.

Alleyne and Williams then survived a testing period until Alleyne went off Rutherford for a 77-ball 32.

But the Jaguars were further inspired by Paul, who trapped Williams leg before wicket for 11, before he had Justin Greaves taken at the wicket for one.

Rutherford then bowled Ashley Nurse (1), but Jonathan Carter (14 not out) and Mario Rampersaud (one not out), survived until play ended.

SCOREBOARD

GUYANA JAGUARS 1st innings (O/N 180-4)

T. Chanderpaul c Rampersaud b Warrican 52

C. Hemraj run out (Greaves) 79

L. Johnson* b Carter 02

V. Singh c Rampersaud b Greaves 15

S. Chanderpaul c and b Warrican 30

G. Motie not out 72

A. Bramble lbw b Warrican 0

K. Paul b Williams 19

S. Rutherford c Harding b Nurse 25

V. Permaul b Nurse 4

K. Joseph c Brooks b Nurse 0

Total: (all out; 105.4 overs) 314

Extras: (b-4, lb-4, w-1, nb-8) 17

Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-120, 3-147,4-173, 5-219, 6-219, 7-264, 8-302, 9-314, 10-314

Bowling: Greaves 13-1-44-1, Harding 15-2-45-0, Nurse 8.4-2-33-3, Stoute 20-7-35-0, Warrican 29-6-91-3, Carter 6-1-8-1, Williams 14-5-50-1

Barbados Pride 2nd Innings

A. Alleyne c Paul b Rutherford 32

S. Mosely c Singh b Joseph 5

S. Brooks b Paul 22

K. Stoute c wk Bramble b Paul 11

K. Williams lbw b Paul 11

J. Carter not out 14

J. Greaves c wk Bramble b Paul 0

A. Nurse not out 1

Total: (for seven wickets; 37.2 overs) 126

Extras: (w-1, b-24, nb-3) 28

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-37, 3-61, 4-80, 5-98, 6-105

Bowling: Joseph 9-4-23-1, Paul 17.2-8-38-4, Rutherford 10-3-40-2, Motie 1-0-1-0

Position: Pride lead by 106 with three second innings wickets standing