CWI PCL Four-Day cricket tournament

Jaguars reply strongly to Pride’s 294

LED by an attractive 79 from Chanderpaul Hemraj and a patient 52 from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, hosts Guyana Jaguars staged a strong reply to the Barbados Pride’s first-innings total of 294 at the close of the second day of the fifth round Cricket West Indies (CWI) Professional Cricket League (PCL) four-day game at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, yesterday.

The three-time defending champions were 180-4 at stumps in a shortened day. Veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul is unbeaten on 15 while nightwatchman Gudakesh Motie is on three. The Jaguars resume today with a first-innings deficit of 115 runs with six wickets in hand.

After bowling out the visitors inside 6.3 overs in the day’s play, Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 115 for the opening stand which gave the hosts the added momentum.

The left-handed Hemraj displayed a wide range of stroke-play, as the tourists’ bowlers, devoid of confidence and ideas, were smashed all around the ground during the opening stand.

The 24-year-old Hemraj’s aggressive innings was decorated with nine fours and four sixes off 117 balls; which set the tone for his team’s chase.

Tagenarine, on the other hand, was a bit more circumspect as his gritty 52 came off 152 balls with just four fours.

Earlier, Keemo Paul completed a five-wicket haul (5-59) when he removed the visitors’ last three batsmen.

Resuming at 282-7, the tourists could survived only 6.3 overs into the day’s play, as Justin Greaves (72) and Mario Rampersaud (4), both failed to add to their overnight scores. Jomel Warrican (11) was the other batsman to have been dismissed.

The run chase then began in a positive manner, with Hemraj as the aggressor of the two openers. The pair settled in nicely and by tea the defending champs had already raised their 100 runs without any hiccups.

The runs continued to flow after the session especially off the bat of Hemraj. However, a mix-up saw Hemraj dismissed. The Jaguars then lost skipper Leon Johnson bowled by Jonathan Carter for two, at 120-2.

Vishaul Singh joined young Chanderpaul, but his stay was short, as Greaves had him caught at the wicket by Rampersaud for 15.

Chanderpaul Sr then joined his son for a brief period before the younger Chanderpaul was out caught off Warrican’s bowling.

But Motie joined the veteran and saw the hosts to the close.

Play resumes today at 09:30hrs.

SCOREBOARD

BARBADOS PRIDE 1st innings (o/n 282-7)

A. Alleyne c Paul b Joseph 11

S. Moseley run-out (Permaul) 43

S. Brooks lbw b Joseph 0

J. Carter stp. wkp.Bramble b Joseph 4

K. Stoute c wkp. Bramble b Motie 47

K. Williams c wkp. Bramble b Paul 68

J. Greaves c Hemraj b Paul 72

A. Nurse c Johnson b Paul 13

M. Rampersaud c Johnson b Paul 4

J. Warrican b Paul 11

K. Harding not out 0

Extras: (nb-4, b-5, lb-12) 21

Total: (all out, 97.3 overs) 294

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-28, 3-32, 4-110, 5-123, 6-244, 7-274, 8-282, 9-289.

Bowlers: Joseph 20-2-69-3, Paul 16.3-2-59-5, Permaul 27-7-67-0, Motie 18-6-43-1, Rutherford 13-2-34-0, Hemraj 3-1-5-0.

GUYANA JAGUARS 1st innings

T. Chanderpaul c Rampersaud b Warrican 52

C. Hemraj run-out (Greaves) 79

L. Johnson b Carter 2

V. Singh c Rampersaud b Greaves 15

S. Chanderpaul not out 15

G. Motie not out 3

Total: (for 4 wickets, 57 overs) 180

Extras: (b-4, lb-3, w-1, nb-7) 15

Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-120, 3-147, 4-173.

Bowling: Greaves 13-0-44-1, Harding 10-0-34-0, Nurse 5-0-28-0, Stoute 13-0-17-0, Warrican 5-0-23-1, Carter 6-0-8-1, Williams 5-0-19-0.