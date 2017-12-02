California Square, Norton Street go big as Guinness Nationals continue

CALIFORNIA Square and Norton Street were big winners in identical ways after scoring Guinness Goals during the Guinness Greatest in the Streets regional playoffs on Thursday.

Played at the National Cultural Centre tarmac, the first game saw the California Square unit beat Stabroek Ballers 3-0 thanks to Wesley Greenidge’s Guinness Goal in the 18th and David George’s opener in the 4th.

A Guinness Goal occurs when a team scores within the last three minutes of the game. The goal is counted as two strikes.

In a carbon copy game, Quincy Ashby scored in the 18th to give Norton Street a 3-0 win against Sophia Bullies after Sherwin Chase had scored in the 4th minute.

Kingston were 1-0 winners against New Market Street in game three thanks to Sherwin Vincent in the 6th minute while in game four Upsetters upset East Front Road by the same margin thanks to Joash Figueira in the 14th minute.

Games five and six were also needling affairs, as North East La Penitence overcame Festival City 1-0 thanks to Rawl Audain in the 9th while Roy Cassou’s 15th minute strike helped Ol Skool Ballers edge Gaza Squad.

West Front Road broke the one-goal trend by blanking North Ruimveldt 2-0 off a brace from Deon Alfred in the 6th and 7th but the final result of the night would be the 1-0 win of Sparta Boss over Channel 9 Warriors thanks to Clevon Forrester.

Matches continue tonight at the Albouystown tarmac from 19:00hrs with Smyth Street against Judgement Yard, East Front Road versus Alexander Village, Albouystown-B playing Rising Stars, Bent Street tackling Sophia Bullies, Back Circle facing off against Trap Squad, Future Stars opposing Upsetters, Ol Skool battling Channel-9 Warriors and Leopold Street challenging Albouystown-A.