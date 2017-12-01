Youth killed in Vergenoegen accident

TWENTY-five-year-old Kevin Harris of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), has died after he was struck down on the Vergenoegen Public Road, EBE, by an alleged intoxicated driver of a motorcar around 18:30hrs on Thursday evening.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, Harris reportedly ran into the vehicle’s path. Harris was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD) in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

So far, investigations revealed that the motorcar # PSS 2168, driven by a 35-year-old resident of Uitvlugt ,West Coast Demerara, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway when the pedestrian allegedly ran across the road from south to north into the path of the vehicle and sustained severe injuries as a result of the impact. The driver was found to be above the legal alcohol limit.

The body of Harris is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.