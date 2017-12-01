Youth charged for robbing journalist, cameraman

A 21-year-old Leopold Street, Georgetown, resident was charged with three counts of simple larceny and released on $20,000 bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday.

Albert DeFreitas Jr was charged for the recent robbery of three media operative during a photo shoot at the Kingston Seawalls.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on November 25 at Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown, he stole a quantity of electronics valued $478,000, property of News Room’s cameraman, Akeem Thomas.

Additionally, at the same time, he stole a handbag valued $4,000, a makeup bag worth $10,000 and $7,000 cash, property of INEWS Reporter, Ramona Luthi.

According to reports, Thomas was doing a pre-wedding photo shoot for Luthi and her fiancé, Thameshwar Ramcharran, at the seawall when their properties disappeared.

Upon their return, the back passenger window of their car was smashed and items were missing. The police was able to arrest DeFreitas after he attempted to sell Thomas’ laptop.

The 21-year-old was also charged for stealing a quantity of cologne valued $110,000 and a handbag valued $1,500 from Dexter Cummings on October 19 at Burnham Street, Georgetown. He also denied this charge.

The magistrate released DeFreitas on $20,000 bail and adjourned the matter until December 11.