Woman on bail for illegally importing horse

A 37-year-old woman, who was charged for illegally importing a horse from Trinidad and Tobago without proper documentation, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Collet Parks of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, denied the charge which alleged that on June 13 at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf, Lombard Street, she imported a horse without complying with the rules of the Animal Health and Wildlife Act.

The magistrate released the woman on $75,000 bail and adjourned the matter until December 6.

According to reports, the discovery of the animal was made by Customs officers while clearing a ship at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf, Port Georgetown.

The shipper allegedly imported the horse illegally. Agents from the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA) had found that the condition in which the animal was kept was not good.