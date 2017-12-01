Teen model on the rise

Reesa Sooklall is a 17-year-old model from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. Currently a student at the prestigious Queen’s College, this young beauty first developed an interest in modeling at the age of 14, when local makeup artist, Kerry Woolford encouraged her to enter the Miss Guyana Talented Teen pageant.

With the guidance of former Miss Guyana Universe 2013 and Miss India Guyana 2012, Katherina Roshana and the Simpli Royal Foundation, Reesa was able to cop the title as Miss Guyana Talented Teen 2014. She then got the chance to compete regionally in St. Kitts & Nevis for the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen pageant.

Just after her win as Miss Guyana Talented Teen, Reesa was recognised by Traits Model Management, which, at the time, was scouting fresh faces to join their company. It was then that her fashion model career began. Since then Reesa has taken to the international runway in New York for New York Fashion Week 2015 and 2016.

Though she enjoys modeling, however, Reesa believes that it is important that she finds a balance between this budding career and her life as a teenager. It is here, which Reesa says, her parents play an important role. She also credits her close relationship with her mother as motivation for her becoming a strong woman who fights for what she believes in.

Apart from her modeling dreams, Reesa hopes to further her studies and to someday become an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist (OBGYN) but knows that she can always rely on her talent for modeling as well.