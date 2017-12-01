Norway approves US$17M e-Services project

STATING that the Guyana-Norway Agreement is “alive and well”, Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Thursday disclosed that the Kingdom of Norway has approved the ICT Access and e-Services for the Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project in the sum of US $17M.

In presenting the 2018 National Budget on Monday, Finance Minister Winston Jordan had made reference to the multimillion-dollar project, stating that it would ensure that vulnerable groups and far-flung hinterland communities are provided with the necessary infrastructure, hardware and software, that will enable access to high quality ICT training and e-services.

Expected to commence in 2018, the project when completed, will see over 89,000 residents, in approximately 170 communities, having access to over 200 eGovernment ICT hubs.

In responding to a question posed by Guyana Chronicle during a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister Harmon said the Guyana REDD+plus Investment Fund (GRIF) Steering Committee, which is co-chaired by Norway, approved the US$17M for the project.

“The ICT project will focus on three main pillars: (1)policy development, and (2) access to both ICT and public services in the areas of education, health, business and security…. It will also deal with capacity development,” the state minister explained.

It was noted that the ICT Project was informed and developed on strong evidence provided in a recent needs assessment conducted.

Minister Harmon also used the opportunity to commend the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its efforts in making the disbursement possible.

In addition to the US$17M, Minister Harmon said the country is expected to receive funding for the improvement of Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

Other projects that are aligned with the country’s Green State Development Strategy are expected to come on stream soon. US$1.5M has been approved for projects aligned with the strategy.

“Our strategy advocates for low emissions, articulated in the Guyana Green State Strategy,” Harmon posited.

The state minister has committed to giving the nation a detailed report on the agreement between Guyana and the Kingdom of Norway and recent developments in the area.