‘Mind your own business’- magistrate tells woman

A 38-year-old psychiatric patient was sentenced to six months in prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for threatening to kill his neighbour and lover.

Alphonso Brian of Leopold Street, Georgetown was charged for threatening to kill his neighbour, Onika Nedd, on November 27. He was also charged for maliciously wounding her.

The unrepresented man, confessed to the threatening language charge but denied the other charge. According to reports, on the day in question Brain rushed over to his neighbour’s yard and broke down her door. Brian, allegedly pushed the woman into a wall causing her to sustain injuries. The man reportedly told the woman that he was going to kill her.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore told the court that the accused is a psychiatrist patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital and is using medication.

Moore further added, that according to the facts Brian told Nedd that he would kill her and his sister would have produced his mental certificate and he would have gotten off easily.

Additionally, Brian was charged for using threatening language towards his lover, Nicolette Martin. He pleaded guilty to this charge.

Martin, who was in court explained that she and Brian were in a relationship and he would give her ‘gifts’ and ‘do things’ for her. However, the woman pointed out that the man became abusive when she refused his gift and threatened to kill her.

The woman further related that she was confronted by the defendant’s sister who accused her of being a ‘gold digger’ and broke her cellphone that Brian had bought for her. The Magistrate then called the defendant sister to address the accusation that the woman was making. “Your worship I came back from Barbados after I heard about this woman using my brother… My brother never been in a relationship in his life” the sibling told the court.

“Your bother is a big man let him make his own decision! You left Barbados to come to Guyana and got involved in your brother’s relationship! Mind your own business” the Magistrate scolded the woman about her actions. Nedd and Martin further told the court that Brian’s sister aided him in his assaults against them since she would hand him weapons and threatened them also.

After almost an hour-long hearing, the Magistrate sentenced Brian to six months jail each on the threatening charges. The sentencing, however, will run concurrently. He was remanded to prison until December 7 for the wounding charge.