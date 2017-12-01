M&CC: settle your accounts

Dear Editor

THE Mayor and City Council wishes to thank all those property owners who have made full use of the ongoing amnesty of interest accrued on general rates. This has greatly assisted the Municipality to recover outstanding sums which is being used by the Council to honour its financial obligation to workers and contractors.

However, the Council is concerned that certain corporations with huge outstanding amounts have not visited or called the office to settle their accounts with the Council. This is an extremely worrying situation because it leaves the Council with the impression that some individuals have no intention of honouring their civic obligation to the city.

This we view as unfair and unhelpful to not only the City Council, but also all those property owners who have been making efforts to ensure the integrity of their accounts with the Council. The Council is in urgent need of money to sustain vital municipal services including: roads, street lights, drainage, law enforcement, community security, maternal and child welfare, public health and environmental services and a host of others.

As a result, the Council is urging all property owners to settle their accounts and assist the Council in its effort to sustainably develop the nation’s capital. Also, the council wishes to remind property owners that the current amnesty will come to an end on December 15, 2017 after which, all property owners will be obligated to pay all interest and penalties related to general rates.

Regards

Royston King

Town Clerk