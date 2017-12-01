Lindeners protest PPP budget discussion

WHAT was supposed to be a 2018 Budget discussion between members of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the residents of Linden, ended in chaos when the event was invaded by protesters.

The protesters were residents of Linden. On Thursday afternoon the protest started about 20 minutes into the programme when residents stood at the back of the building holding up placards one reading: “Jagdeo leave Linden alone. Let us shine. You failed us.” Another said, “Be mindful of the monster Jagdeo.” Residents then turned up the protest chanting “No PPP, No PPP.”

Police were summoned to the scene and ranks tried desperately to control the crowd, demanding that the protest be taken out of the building. However, the warning was ignored by the determined protesters.

Not to be outdone attendees of the event made placards of their own saying “PPP Forever.”

Present at the event was Members of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, Bishop Juan Edghill, Gillian Persaud, Alister Charlie, Bheri Ramsaran, Roger Luncheon and Vickram Bharrat among others.

Bharrat highlighted that out of $267.1 Billion only 1.4 Billion has been allocated to the youths of Guyana, according to the budget planned for 2018, stating that, “it is an embarrassment to the young people of this country.”