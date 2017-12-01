End violence against women and girls

— Guyana Chronicle takes a stand !
VIOLENCE against women, particularly intimate partner violence and sexual violence, is a major public health problem and a violation of women’s human rights, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
As Guyana joins the rest of the world in observing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (November 25-December 10), the women of Guyana Chronicle are joining the fight for gender equality, empowerment and the elimination of violence against women and girls.