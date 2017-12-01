Canadian in Lethem crash died of multiple injuries

– autopsy

THE 87-year-old Canadian who succumbed on Sunday morning after the motor pickup he was travelling in, crashed into a creek in Lethem while crossing a bridge, has died of multiple injuries, a post-mortem has indicated.

Dead is Brandis Kennedy. The post-mortem was performed by pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, after the body was identified by a close friend. The body was handed over to relatives for burial.

The driver of the vehicle, Anthony Pillew, 32, of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, suffered injuries and has been admitted to the Lethem Regional Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the trail and was crossing the Manari Bridge when the driver lost control and ended up about 30 feet below.

Both men were removed from the vehicle by passersby and taken to the Lethem Hospital where Kennedy was pronounced dead on arrival.