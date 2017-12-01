12 months for dangerous driving

AFTER almost a year on trial, a 28-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for causing the death of Paulette Josiah during a motorcycle accident along the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in 2016.

Melroy Barnwell of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, was convicted of riding motorcycle CG 8485 in a dangerous manner, on June 20, 2016 at the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara, thereby causing the death of Josiah, 21.

The sentence was handed down by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore after considering that the accused had been forgiven by the deceased’s mother who wished in court for him to not be sentenced to jail.

Magistrate Azore in her ruling explained to Barnwell that imposing a fine on him would be insufficient and imposed on him a minimum of 12 months in jail.

Barnwell’s Attorney Nigel Hughes made an application for bail, pending an appeal, which was granted in the sum of $500,000 by Magistrate Azore.

During Barnwell’s first court arraignment, he was also charged for driving without a licence, driving an unregistered motorcycle, driving an uninsured motorcycle, and driving a motorcycle which did not have a certificate of fitness in force.

He had pleaded guilty to those offences and was fined $60,000.

According to reports, Josiah was the pillion rider on a motorcycle being driven by Barnwell, since he had offered to take her home. While speeding along the eastern carriageway at Houston, Barnwell overtook several vehicles and collided with a car.

Barnwell allegedly tried to swerve from the vehicle, but lost control of his bike, which resulted in Josiah falling off. She died while being taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Neither of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A post-mortem conducted on Josiah’s body by Dr. Nehaul Singh found that the young woman died from a fractured spine, hip and ribs and had ruptured her liver and spleen.