‘We’re proud of you’

…President honours 60 servicemen for dedication to country

SIXTY ranks of the Joint Services received medals for their outstanding service to the country at a ceremony hosted at the Drill Square, Base Camp Ayanganna on Tuesday.

Twenty ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 20 ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and 20 ranks of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received medals from Commander-in-Chief, President David Granger who pinned the medals onto the respective recipients. In attendance were Heads of the Joint Services, members of the diplomatic corps, retired military personnel and special invitees

President Granger congratulated the awardees on behalf of the Guyana Government and the Defence Board. He said military officers from next month will be on duty day and night while the nation sleeps. “Every hour of the day and night, you and your comrades in uniform will be on duty somewhere in Guyana. We are proud of you, we are proud that you have selected to serve your nation and you have been selected to receive these awards,” the Head of State said.

Over the years, he said the Joint Services have kept Guyana safe and the awards are mere tokens and symbols of what a grateful nation has extended. “There is no way we can thank you enough for all that you do every day to keep this country safe…I urge that you cherish these awards, every army in the world recognises service of persons who have distinguished themselves through their long service, courage and exemplar,” President

Granger said.

He urged the awardees to wear their medals with pride and show it to their children and siblings and to be an example of what service to the nation should be.

In an interview with GDF-registered nurse Valeo Griffith, who has been working with the Medical Corps for almost 13 years, she said her unblemished record over the last 10 years has been recognised, and the medal will be a reminder and an inspiration for future goals.

“I was involved in military and academic training. Being a nurse is quite interesting

because we in the army do much more than the regular nurses, we also do combat nursing as well,” she said. “Because of the fact that you’re exposed to different aspects of the army, I would advise any ambitious person who want[sic] to serve their country to join the GDF, because there are many things that can be done.”

Sergeant Devindra Narine of the Logistics Training Division said he has served for 14 years in the GDF and is thankful that his work has been recognised in the form of a medal. “This means a lot to me, since I plan to dedicate

my life to the force,” he said. He advised youngsters to join the GDF since there are many aspects of service to the country and military. “The GDF is very adventurous and there is a lot of gain in experiences of life,” Narine said.

The medals included: The Military Efficiency Medal – this medal is awarded to serving members of the GDF who have completed 10 years of continuous service with good conduct and approved by the Chief of Staff following recommendations by the Medal Awards Committee.

The Border Defence Medal – this medal is awarded to serving members of the GDF and GPF who have served in excess of one year on a border location and were approved by the Chief-of- Staff/Commissioner of Police following recommendations by the Medal Awards Committee.

The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal – this medal is awarded to serving members of the GPF who have given 15 years of continuous service with good conduct, and approved by the Commissioner of Police following recommendations by the Medal Awards Committee. This medal is also awarded to serving members of the GFS who have served 20 years continuously, with good conduct.