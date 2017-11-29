GNBA launches new user-friendly website

THE Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has launched its new and improved website which is also user-friendly.

The upgraded website, the Authority says, is a convenient means of communication, the core objective of which is to assist stakeholders with the necessary and pertinent information regarding the acquisition of broadcast licences, industry information and the relevant laws and regulations crafted to effectively guide the local broadcasting industry, in keeping with international best practices.

According to a press release issued by the Authority, the website offers stakeholders the option of viewing and downloading the broadcasting guidelines for the management of broadcast content, and features the broadcasting Amendment Act 2017 and other related telecommunications and broadcasting legislation.

It also provides a special feedback option, which allows stakeholders to make inquiries relative to the services being provided. Notably, aspiring broadcasters can easily access the necessary forms when applying for a television, cable or radio licence, and other essential information required for the successful completion of their application.

The GNBA would however like to encourage all stakeholders to interact with its website and to utilise the features available.

The website is a work in progress and continues to be updated with information regarding the progressive work of the Authority and developments in the broadcasting industry.

GNBA advises stakeholders to look out for training materials in the foreseeable future, as they work assiduously towards the execution of their mandate to effectively regulate, supervise and develop the broadcast sector in Guyana.

The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) for GNBA’s website is: gnba.gov.gy