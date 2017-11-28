Winners Connection to face-off with Police in Hamilton Green football final

… Teams to battle for $500 000 first prize

UPPER Demerara Football Association (UDFA) side Winners Connection will face-off with Guyana Police Force (GPF) football team in the final of the Hamilton Green Knock-Out Cup tournament tomorrow evening at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden, from 20:00hrs.

Both teams secured their places in the final, which carries a first prize worth $500 000, and a trophy after comfortably defeating their respective opponents in the semi-finals last Sunday evening at the MSC ground.

Winners Connection defeated their Upper Demerara counterparts, Milerock 3-1, while Police brushed aside East Bank Demerara’s Soesdyke Falcons 5-1.

In the first game, Soesdyke Falcons opened the scoring through a Colin McLean 28th minute strike, but two minutes later, Police levelled the score as Shamar Fraser secured the equaliser and the score line remained unchanged at the end ol the first session.

Police then stamped their authority in the second session, finding the back of the opposition’s net four times through goals off the boots of Quincy Holder (47th min.), Rawle Haynes (66th), Stephen Ramsay (86th) and Philbert Moffat (89th).

In the other semi-final, Keon Sears netted a brace in the 21st and 35th minutes for Winners Connection, while his team mate Derrol Dainty scored in the 64th minute to give the team a 3-0 lead, but Kester Randolph pulled one back for Milerock in the 71st minute.

Milerock and Soesdyke Falcons will engage each other in the opening game tomorrow evening in the third-place playoff.