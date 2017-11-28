Jumbo Jet’s Race of Champions horserace meet set for Sunday

… Over $6M in prize money on offer

THE Rising Sun Turf Club will come alive on Sunday when the Jumbo Jet Racing Committee runs off its Annual Race of Champions eight-race meet at the club’s facility, West Coast Berbice, beginning at 13:00hrs.

With over $6M in prize money up for the taking, horse racing fans are in for a treat as some of Guyana’s top thoroughbreds will be on show with stable owners eyeing the top prize money on offer for each of the eight races.

The feature event will be for horses classified `C’ and Lower over a distance of 1200m which has on offer $1M for the winning stable. The second- to fourth-place finishers will earn $500 000, $250 000 and $125 000 respectively.

Other races listed for the day are a 1200m race for animals classified `F’ and Lower and `E’ non-winners for 2017. The winning stable will receive $400 000 and a trophy, while the other top two performers will be rewarded with $200 000 and $100 000 respectively.

There will also be a 1200m event for horses classified `H1 and `I’ with the winner earning $300 000. The second- and third-place finishers will receive $150 000 and $75 000 respectively.

Three-year-old Guyana-bred and `H’ class horses that have not earned any prizes in their last two starts will also battle over 1200m with the winner collecting $250 000. The second-place finisher will receive $125 000, while the animal placing third will receive $62 000.

Two-year-old Guyana-bred horses as well as `J3’ animals who have not earned in their last two starts will contest a 1200m event for a first prize worth $240 000. The second- and third-place finishers will receive $120 000 and $60 000 respectively.