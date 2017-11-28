Henry praises female rugby team’s performance in Mexico

THEODORE Henry, head coach of Guyana’s female Sevens rugby team, is showering his charges with praises following their showing at the just-concluded Rugby Americas North (RAN) in Mexico.

Henry led the Guyanese women back on the international stage after a hiatus of a few years, and according to the dreadlocks-wearing coach, despite Guyana not finishing in the top three of the championships, he’s satisfied and proud of the team’s performance.

“We managed to upset last year’s champions, who eventually brought third this year,” Henry said, speaking about Guyana’s 19-12 win over Jamaica in their opening game of the tournament.

“We went down in a nail-biter to Trinidad and Tobago (5-12) who are in the top three also, but then had a major blow with the injury of Abioce Heywood which totally devastated the team,” Henry explained.

Heywood suffered a concussion and was hospitalised, as Henry explained, “Her absence was a severe blow to us and it was evident that a lot of players were physiologically affected by her injury which was evident on day two where we were only able to record a draw against a Bermudian (7-7) team that was no match for us.”

“I’m very proud of the ladies overall for enduring the high altitude which affected them especially Cindy Fraser, our speedster who was not able to perform to her fullest potential because she is asthmatic,” said Henry.

Guyana narrowly lost to eventual winners Mexico 12-17 in their encounter, but were hammered 66-0 by French Guiana. Henry is, however, adamant that “given all the factors that severely affected us, high altitude and Heywood’s injury, I thought we gave a good account of ourselves.”