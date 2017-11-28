Ashwin: quickest bowler to 300 wickets in Test history

IN only his 54th match, Ravichandra Ashwin became the quickest bowler to take 300 wickets in Test history. His 4 for 63 in the second innings in Nagpur not only helped India wrap up their biggest win in the format, and but also meant he took over from Dennis Lillee (56 Tests) as the new record holder. Ashwin also beat Muttiah Muralitharan, who had been the fastest spinner to 300 wickets, by as many as four Tests.

Ashwin is only the eighth spinner in the world to achieve 300 Test wickets, following his countrymen Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Among all India bowlers, only four others have got to the landmark.

A telling measure of Ashwin’s effectiveness is that, among spinners, he required the fewest balls to get to 300 wickets. He edged Shane Warne out by a small matter of 477 overs.

Fewest deliveries* to 300 Test wickets among spinners

Bowler Team Inns bowled Balls*

R Ashwin IND 101 15636

Shane Warne AUS 116 18501

Muttiah Muralitharan SL 91 18622

Rangana Herath SL 124 19367

Harbhajan Singh IND 132 19876

Anil Kumble IND 116 20664

Daniel Vettori NZ 152 22981

Lance Gibbs WI 140 25830

* Balls bowled at the end of the match in which the milestone was achieved

Not surprisingly, Ashwin’s strike-rate is much better than those of other spinners at the end of the Test in which they reached 300 wickets. In fact, among bowlers from the subcontinent only Waqar Younis has fared batter. Among all 31 players who have taken at least 300 wickets, only 10 had a better strike-rate at the end of the Test in which they raised the milestone.

Best SRs for subcontient bowlers at 300 wickets*

Bowler Team Ave SR Waqar Younis PAK 22.44 42.04 R Ashwin IND 25.06 52.07 Imran Khan PAK 21.90 52.27 Wasim Akram PAK 22.91 53.44 Kapil Dev IND 29.05 58.58 Zaheer Khan IND 32.56 59.91 Muttiah Muralitharan SL 25.17 61.66 Rangana Herath SL 30.10 64.75 Chaminda Vaas SL 28.81 65.07 Harbhajan Singh IND 30.77 65.31 Anil Kumble IND 28.04 68.88

Strike-rate at the end of the match in which the milestone was achievedAshwin made his Test debut in 2011 and has taken just over six years to get to 300 wickets, helped by the increase in number of matches India have played in the last few years . That places him second only to Warne, who took exactly six years to get there. Among India bowlers, Kapil Dev was the quickest. He took 8 years and 80 days.

Quickest bowlers to 300 Test wickets (time from debut)*

Bowler Milestone achieved* Debut Time Shane Warne 02-Jan-98 02-Jan-92 6 yrs, 0 days R Ashwin 24-Nov-17 06-Nov-11 6 yrs, 18 days Ian Botham 09-Aus-84 28-Jul-77 7 yrs, 12 days Glenn McGrath 01-Dec-00 12-Nov-93 7 yrs, 12 days Stuart Broad 06-Aug-15 09-Dec-07 7 yrs, 240 days

From debut date to the start date of the match in which the milestone was achieved