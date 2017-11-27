Linden Town Week 2018 launched

By Naomi Marshall

THE highly-anticipated Linden Town Week 2018 was officially launched on Saturday at the Linden/Georgetown Bus Park in the mining town under the theme “Celebrating our culture, talents, and creativity in a clean, green 2018.”

Linden Town Week (LTW) 2018 is slated for April 22 to May 1, 2018 and will be hosted by the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

According to Keeran Williams, chairman of the Social Development Committee, “It’s a fusion of culture, fete expo”.

Next year, Linden will be celebrating 48 years as a town and 22 years since the founding of Linden Town Week.

Coordinator of Linden Town Week 2018, Devin Sears, said the Council is working to make the event a grand affair.

“We have many undiscovered treasures and Linden Town Week 2018, we hope to exploit or showcase some of those hidden treasures,” he said.

At LTW 2018, the concept of Bed and Breakfast, whereby residents of Linden will make their houses available for visitors, will be reintroduced.

The Environmental and Health Committee will also be working with food businesses in the town to ensure they comply with acceptable hygiene standards.

In addition, the Guyana Tourism Authority will be providing guidance training throughout the period leading up to LTW 2018.

In terms of marketing, the Linden Town Council is looking to have magazines done which will be available on airplanes operating nationally and in the Caribbean.

The annual celebration will also be promoted via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Acting Linden Mayor, Waneka Arrindell said it is the “sincere objective of the Council to revamp and elevate our town that was once known as the bread basket of Guyana”.

She added: “We intend to reinvent and reintroduce this occasion for what it is worthwhile; we’ll provide exciting activities to engage every person, be it our locals or visitors.”

Linden Town Week 2018 will showcase the history as well as tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities in the mining town.

The week will see the return of the Miss Linden Pageant after a three-year absence. It will also feature sports, essay writing and spelling bee competitions, a youth village, tours to Rockstone and Coomacka, among others.