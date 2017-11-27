Labourer killed in West Berbice accident

A 37-year-old West Berbice man died on the spot after the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling, lost control and uprooted a lantern post on Plantation, West Coast Berbice Public Road on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 13: 45 hrs and the deceased has been identified as Deolall Outar, popularly known as “Ryan” of Lot 227 Britannia Village, West Coast Berbice.

He was one of two occupants of the silver grey Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the vehicle, Sanjay Ramlochan, also 37, known as “Buff” of Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, suffered several injuries and was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and up to press time, his condition was listed as critical.

According to reports, the vehicle was heading east along the northern side of the public road at a very fast rate when the driver lost control.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle toppled several times, covering a distance of over a hundred yards, smashing fences and uprooting a lamp post before coming to a halt in front of a grocery shop in the village.

The police believe that the driver had overtaken another vehicle and lost control of his vehicle in the process, while other sources say that the accident could have been caused by a tyre-blowout.

Eyewitnesses however concurred that the Toyota Tacoma was being driven at a very fast rate and that speed was a contributing factor.

The mother of the dead man, Pamela Jameer, said her son worked as a farm/hand labourer and knows the driver of the vehicle in which he met his death.

“Ryan lived with me. I last saw him alive yesterday morning before the Ramlochan boy came and picked him up.”

Jameer was in church celebrating Harvest when she got the terrible news.

Outar leaves to mourn his reputed wife, Kameel and two children, Akeela, nine and Randy, eight.

Police are investigating the accident.