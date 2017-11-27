La Jalousie fire leaves five homeless

FIVE persons, including two children are now homeless after a fire, believed to be electrical in origin, gutted a two-flat concrete and wooden house at 31 Gap Road, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara on Sunday morning.

Residents said they had called the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) on several occasions complaining about a faulty transformer stationed on a nearby utility pole, but no one from the company responded.

They also complained about poor power supply and urged GPL officials to visit the community and inquire from residents about their experiences.

Ramnaresh Ramdhan told Guyana Chronicle that the house belonged to his mother and she, along with other relatives, lost all their belongings.

“I live nearby and I hear my mother call out for me and hollering fire! Right away, I rush over and try to get the two children out and assist the others. By the time everyone come out the fire was out of control and the fire service tried to save whatever they could,” he said.