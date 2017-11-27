Bartica pastor and friend ‘smile’ big 

THE joint purchase of a GTT handset and a SIM has made two friends, Colin Troyer and Ashland Heywood, one million dollars richer from the Bartica leg of the GTT Million Dollar Smile promotion at the drawing last Friday.

Troyer, a pastor and supervisor at the Guyana Power and Light company (GPL) Bartica, along with Ashland Heywood, explained that they pooled their money together to purchase a GTT handset on the day of the promotion and it was this purchase which afforded them the chance to enter and win.

GTT Million Dollar Smile campaign has made it quite simple for customers to have a chance to win millions for the Christmas Holidays. Every customer who does an electronic top up of $1,000 or more in a single transaction, purchase a data plan for a $1,000 or more, pay any GTT bill in full and on time, sign up for or upgrade a Blaze plan, or purchase a GTT SIM, enters for a chance to win.

Theirs’ was the second number called after the first went unanswered. Heywood pointed out that the call with the good news from GTT was actually the first call that the phone ever received since it was purchased on the same day of the Bartica promotion.

The friends agreed that 50-year-old Troyer and father of two would be the one to publicly come forward to claim the million dollars.

In the spirit of good partnership and friendship, Troyer and his 49-year-old sports organizer-friend Heywood said that they will divide the money equally.

They both agreed that winning is always good, but winning a million dollars from GTT is extra special.

“I have been faithful to GTT blue power and will continue to so do,” said Troyer. The duo plan to spend some of their winnings on the construction of Pastor Troyer’s church in the Bartica community.

The promotion next heads to Charity, Essequibo, December 4; Berbice, December, 15; and will return to Georgetown for the grand draw on December 18, when four winners for a million dollars each will be selected.

There were three previous winners from the Georgetown, Mon Repos and Linden communities.