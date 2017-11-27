Berbice businessman critical after attempted execution
POPULAR Rose Hall Town businessman, Rajindra Prasad called “Bobby” of Bobby’s Boutique, located obliquely opposite the Rose Hall Town Market was shot twice
around 15:00 hrs on...
‘Rough waters’ for murder accsused cops
--inmates allegedly issued threats
LESS than 24 hours after two cops were remanded to the Lusignan Prison for the murder of Godfrey Scipio, 64, called “Sagga”, a popular D’Urban Street,...
Man admits to robbing Brazilian, taxi driver
FOUR suspects are in police custody after a Brazilian woman and the driver of a car she hired were robbed on Friday at Oleander Gardens, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, as they were about to disembark the...
Bandits hijack taxi
THE car of a 46-year-old taxi driver was hijacked Saturday after two females lured him to a location in Mocha Road, D'Urban Back Lands, where he was pounced upon by a waiting gunman.
According to...
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda has said.
A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth...
AG: CJ ruling vindicates President’s decision on GECOM chair
…Gaskin signals intention to appeal
ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC said the Chief Justice ruling on the Guyana Elections Commission chairmanship issue has upheld...
Arjoon to be compensated for wrongful dismissal
AFTER more than six years of legal battle, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon will be compensated by the state-owned agency for wrongful dismissal by...
PAC hears about missing $14M in vouchers
APPROXIMATELY $14M in vouchers are still to be accounted for by the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs while millions of dollars in equipment were procured without any evidence that contractual...
