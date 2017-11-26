VICTORIANS GRATEFUL FOR NEW ROAD

…But speeding is now an issue

By Marinella Glasgow

IT has been almost two months since the residents of Victoria Village have received a new road. The protest that was held in September coerced the relevant authorities into urgent action. Subsequently, after a visit from Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, contractors began the reconstruction of the road. Due to their work, the deplorable state of the road was redeemed to one that was smooth and well done.

Many villagers expressed their joy and gratitude to the members of the government.

One villager Ms. Wilson joyfully said: “I am so happy that we have not been forgotten. We were frustrated but I’m very happy that our cries met the relevant authorities and so today we have a new, smooth road. Plus we road lookin official with reflectors and nice paint an suh.”

One taxi driver, Mr. Jefferally, stated, “As taxi men, I’m sure that we appreciate the actions that were taken. Now we don’t have to spend a whole set of money on repairing our cars and tires. I’m just happy that they remembered us. It was about time they did it.”

Many other workers and even school children showcased their happiness by expressing how they can go to school on time and don’t have to be wet by the passing cars when the rain fell.

SIDE EFFECTS

On the contrary, a few villagers, despite being pleased about the new development are displeased with the way some villagers especially the motorists use their blessing.

One villager stated, “They quarrelling that the road ain’t doing but when they get it they going on like they ain’t know about nothing. They quarrelling about too much humps but if we didn’t get the humps a stranger would think this village is a race track. Imagine this is the main road and they blazing down. They ain’t even looking for the children that might run out from the streets.”

Another villager alluded that the misuse of the road has even caused an accident. “The other day, one of them knock down the little child. He was speeding down the road and knock down the little child on he bike. The thing about it is that de child went in de corner.”

It has been reported that the child is still recovering from broken legs and severe injuries.

Despite the appreciation for the new road, some villagers still need to be cognizant of the way they use the road and be aware of the other users of the road. Nevertheless, villagers praise the authorities for a well-done road and promise to do their best to take care of it.