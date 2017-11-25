Top Cop to remain on leave until January

MINISTER of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has instructed Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud to proceed on the continuation of his leave which ends in January of 2018.

Persaud was required to resume duty on Friday but Ramjattan instructed him to take the remaining 56 days of his leave. The Top Cop’s accumulated leave commenced in July last. “He will be taking that [56 days leave] and coming out now sometime on the 18th January,” the Public Security Minister told the Guyana Chronicle.

The country’s 31st commissioner of police is officially set to retire in April 2018. Assistant Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine will continue acting in Persaud’s absence.

Commissioner Persaud, who hails from the Essequibo Coast, will complete 33 years as a member of the Guyana Police Force upon retirement. He served most of the time in the Criminal Investigations Department.

He headed the Police Anti-Narcotics Unit (Drug Squad) for 10 years and served as the country’s lead detective (Crime Chief) for another seven years. During his career, he worked on the coastland as well as in the interior.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger had recommended that Persaud be made to resign or proceedings should be initiated in accordance with Article 225 of the Constitution to have him removed from office for misbehaviour.

The CoI was conducted by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe and the report was handed over to President David Granger two weeks ago.

The report stated that Persaud had improperly inserted himself into the investigation into the alleged plot, although he was on leave. At that time Ramnarine was acting in the capacity of police commissioner. He is the second most senior rank in the Force.