Toddler killed as father reverses minibus

A man is in police custody after he accidentally reversed his minibus, BVV 9628, over his one- year-old son at their home in Kitty, Georgetown.

Dead is Mallakai Willis of Lot 21 D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that the father was in the process of reversing his minibus out of his yard, oblivious that the child was behind the vehicle.

After realising that the toddler had been crushed, the distraught father was heard shouting and seen attempting to remove his child from under the minibus.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and the body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.

The minibus was impounded at the Kitty Police Station as investigations continue.