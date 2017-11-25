MOPT Web Master represents at conference on IT Accessibility for the vulnerable

MINISTRY of Public Telecommunications Web Master, Jaime Skeete, recently participated in the 2017 LatAm conference titled “Information and Communications Technologies for ALL” in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The three-day event, organised in collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), was intended to encourage governments, industry, academia and other stakeholders to provide physical and ICT-related accessibility for persons with disabilities, women and girls, the elderly, indigenous and others. Generally, it is to create fair and equal opportunities for all workers and citizens.

In a release, the MOPT said the 4th Annual Accessible Americas IV conference was held at the Barceló San José Hotel, Costa Rica from November 21 to 23, 2017. More than 200 representatives of the telecommunications sectors in Central/Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and Guyana attended and discussed the many ways to encourage governments and stakeholders to immediately implement (modern) measures to protect the rights and dignity of people with disabilities and vulnerabilities.

Discussions centered around access to telecommunications – IT services and the internet – for the indigenous populations, women heads of household, youth, children and other vulnerable groups. Conference participants also shared best practices and initiatives.

This year Costa Rica was chosen as the venue because of its technological advancement and its high penetration of telecommunications services throughout the Central American nation.