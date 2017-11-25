A cry for justice

–young mother accuses police of assault

By Naomi Marshall

AS the world observes International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, a 20-year-old woman who hails from Linden, Region 10, is crying out for justice after allegedly being assaulted by the father of her child who is a policeman.

But the assault did not stop there. The young mother allegedly had her wig ripped off while being given a sound thrashing by two policewomen in the compound of the Wismar Police Station when she attempted to file a report against her ‘ex.’

Though it has been more than two weeks since the matter has been engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority, the aggrieved woman is still waiting for the matter to be heard in court.

In a late-night interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Valicia Richardson said that though the incident occurred more than two weeks ago, she is still traumatised, and the physical scars are a daily reminder that enough is not being done to end violence against women and girls, even at the level of the Guyana Police Force.

Chronicling the events that ended in a violent confrontation with the police, Richardson recalled that on the night of November 6, 2017, she visited the Wismar Police Station to collect child support from the father of her child, Joseph Cardiss, but was informed that he was not there at the moment.

But upon exiting the compound, she noticed Cardiss sitting in a car a short distance away and decided to approach him.

TAKEN BY SURPRISE

What happened next took her completely by surprise, as according to the young mother, Cardiss held on to her hands and instructed the driver to reverse the vehicle and then drive forward into the station yard.

As the driver complied with the instructions he was given, Cardiss shoved her so violently that in the ensuing confusion, her umbrella, phone and purse fell into the car.

Desperate to retrieve her belongings from the vehicle, Richardson said she returned to the station to do so, as well as file a complaint against her ‘child-father.’

As she was speaking to the two ranks she met at the Inquiries Office, a male and female (names given), Cardiss reportedly entered the room. On seeing him, Richardson said she used the opportunity to enquire about the child support, but was told by the female rank that the station was not the place for such discussions.

The 20-year-old is alleging that while she was speaking, she must have unwittingly pointed in the direction of the female rank, who thereupon accused her of being disrespectful. “She was like, ‘Why are you pointing your hands in my face? You need to respect the police,’” Richardson said, adding that her immediate response was:

“How can I respect the police when they don’t respect themselves?”

Not liking her tone, Richardson said the female rank retaliated by giving her a chuck. But the night’s ordeal was not yet done by a long shot, for as Richardson was leaving the station yard, she was pursued by another female rank (name given).

“She rushed out behind me and started beating me. This police even rip off my wig and throw it on the ground,” Richardson said, adding that eventually she was taken the Inquiries Office, where she was able to retrieve her belongings.

MORE BLOWS

But again as she was leaving the station yard for a third time, she was pursued by the same female officer who had assaulted her earlier.

“She come and stand in front of the gate. I asked for an excuse, but she was just there ignoring me, so I opened the gate, and she give me one lash straight cross meh back with a stick,” Richardson said, adding:

“With that, my purse fell. And as I bend to get the purse, she lash me again, and lash the phone out my hand, because I was barring.

“As I bend to get the phone, she lash me two times in my head; and with the second lash, I saw blood rushing from my head.”

Later that night, Richardson was taken to the Mackenzie Hospital where she received four stiches to her head and also did a medical examination.

On November 7, Richardson said she met with the Commander of ‘E’ Division, Fizal Karimbaksh, who reportedly told her that he couldn’t deal with the matter.

“He said he cannot deal with the matter, and that the Office of Professional Responsibility will be in Linden the Wednesday, and that I need to make myself available,” Richardson said, adding:

“I feel like my voice isn’t going to be heard, since this matter is my word against the police officer.

“I don’t feel safe, because I was badly beaten by the very people who supposed to be serving and protecting me.”

She said she did as advised and raised the matter with the Police Complaints Authority.

“I went to the Police Complaints Authority the Thursday in the same week, and they took the statement and told me that they have to call for the police that assault me to investigate the matter. But I haven’t heard anything from them since,” the young mother said.

“I am pleading with the people in authority to please look into my matter, since I could have lost my life that night, leaving to mourn my two-year-old daughter and my sick mom that I take care of,” she implored.