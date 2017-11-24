Trial of murdered taxi driver set to begin

A 12-member jury was on Thursday empanelled before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the Georgetown High Court, as the trial in the alleged murder of a Pegasus Hotel taxi driver in 2013 is set to begin.

On trial is Lorenzo Forde, who is being represented by Attorney-at-law Hewley Griffith in association with Rachael Bakker, while leading State’s case are Counsels Shawnette Austin, Lisa Cave and Tiffany Lyken.

Lyken in her opening statement said Forde’s indictment is that between December 27 and 28, 2013, in the County of Demerara, he reportedly murdered Rudranauth Jeeboo, in the furtherance of a robbery.

The accused has pleaded not guilty and the matter is adjourned to November 27, 2017 at 09:30hrs. A toral of 12 witnesses are expected to testify.

Jeeboo who was a taxi driver attached to Pegasus Hotel, lived at Lot 25 Craig Street and Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown with his sister and other family members. He reportedly owned two cars but used one, anToyota Allion, HC 3521 to ply his trade.

Reports are that the deceased was last seen by relatives at about 19:15 hrs on December 27, 2013 when he left home for his place of work. However, when he failed to return home, at about 03:45hrs on December 28, 2013 his relatives called his cellphone but the calls went unanswered.

They subsequently made checks for him at his place of work and at the hospital but saw no sign of him.

The following day, the body of the taxi driver with several injuries about the was discovered in a pile of garbage at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Investigators who checked the phone records of the deceased found that his cellular phone, which was stolen, was still in use and it was traced to the accused who was detained.

Jeeboo’s car was subsequently discovered about 10:30 hrs on December 28, 2013, abandoned at a road in Tucville Terrace with no number plates.