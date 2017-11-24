Figueira exonerated

–in obstructing the peace matter

THE case against Region 10 Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, who allegedly played music without first obtaining a licence from the District Magistrate, was dismissed by Magistrate Clive Nurse on Friday in the Upper Demerara Magistrates Court.

The dismissal came when Magistrate Nurse told the court that the case brought against Figueira failed to prove it was he who kept the promotion, and was responsible for the music being played.

In an invited comment, Figueira said he was pleased that the matter is now behind him, and he can get back to his responsibility of serving the people within his constituency in the best way he can.

It was alleged that on June 24, 2017, Figueira held a Stag promotion event, which was deemed public, at Figgy’s Grocery Mart, Wismar, Linden, without obtaining the necessary licence from the court and permission from the police.

According to the police, he was warned to desist from holding the event, but he continued, hence he was charged and placed before the court.