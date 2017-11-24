Cops should have been called in

— on teacher accused of sexual misconduct, says former TSC chair

FORMER Chairperson of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), Leila Ramson said the Police should have been called in immediately by the Education Ministry to investigate the allegation of sexual misconduct and grooming of school-aged girls by Coen Jackson, an economics and business teacher attached to the Bishops’ High School.

Such was the case, when a 24-year-old teacher was accused of having an intimate

relationship with a student of the Fort Wellington Secondary School back in 2010. The teacher was charged with rape and placed before the court.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Thursday, Ramson from the onset acknowledged that Bishops’ High School is managed by a Board of Governors, and as such, the matter would not have been brought to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) had it been constituted.

However, she said when such matters arose in the past, based on the seriousness of the allegations, the cases of sexual misconduct were handed over to the police. Ramson considers the matter involving Jackson to be a serious one.

Though pleading his innocence, the economics and business teacher confessed that he is presently in an intimate relationship with a former student of the senior secondary school, and has had a similar relationship with another past student, both of whom are in their early 20s.

However, several past students of the school have since spoken out against Jackson’s alleged conduct, noting that his behaviour spans his 15 years as a teacher.

During her tenure at the Teacher Service Commission (TSC), Ramson said there were not many cases of sexual misconduct brought against teachers; however, when such matters were reported, they were either handed over to the police or investigated at the level of the Education Ministry, based on the magnitude of the allegation.

It was explained that when cases of sexual misconduct are being investigated internally, the investigation triggered by the chief education officer (CEO) would be carried out by the Regional Administration, the Guyana Teachers Union and the Ministry of Education.

“Based on the results of that investigation, a report would be sent to the Teaching Service Commission with recommendations and then the Teaching Service Commission’s Disciplinary Committee would conduct its own investigation,” Ramson explained. The outcome of the investigation would determine whether the teacher would be suspended or expelled from the profession.

On Wednesday, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry told this newspaper that an internal and external process of investigation had commenced under the watch of CEO, Marcel Hutson.

She noted, however, the process must begin with a report after which Hutson is required to call in the Welfare Department of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA).

It is after Hutson meets with the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) officials that forensic interviews are conducted. Thereafter, a report will be made to Minister Henry.

NOT INSTANT COFFEE

When contacted on Thursday, Jackson’s attorney, Jerome Khan said “Justice is not instant coffee” as alluded to the process of the investigation.

Stating from the onset that he is pleased with the process of the investigation being carried out by the Education Ministry, Khan said he believes that after gathering the requisite information from teachers, students and others involved in the ongoing case,

that has gained the nation’s attention, his client would be called in by the Ministry’s officials to be interviewed before a determination is made on the way forward. In the meantime, Jackson has been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Emphasising that the matter is following the natural course of justice, Khan said the rights of the victim (s) and the accused must be respected.

Minister Henry said regardless of its nature, misconduct will not be tolerated, and such reports will be investigated according to established procedures.

“Anything considered outside of good discipline and good conduct will have to be dealt with by the Ministry, sexual and otherwise. There are procedures to deal with these issues.”

Jackson’s alleged sexual misconduct and grooming of school-aged girls was made public following a complaint filed against him by Cultural Policy Advisor, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ruel Johnson.

The letter of complaint was dispatched to the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson and was copied to Minister Henry; Khemraj Ramjattan, Vice-President and Minister of Public Security; Amna Ally, Minister of Social Protection; Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health; Basil Williams, Minister of Legal Affairs; and George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion (Culture, Youth and Sport).

Back in 2012, TSC Disciplinary Committee had received 34 complaints about the behaviour of teachers who broke the teaching Code of Conduct. Some had to be interdicted from duty and in extreme cases were dismissed. Some were found guilty of sexual misdemeanours including touching/fondling of students, child abuse, vulgar/inappropriate behaviour in school, and inappropriate relationships with students.