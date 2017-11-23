Rejected suitor remanded over attempted murder of sales clerk

Fifty-eight-year-old Samuel Williams was on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of a 23-year-old woman, whom he allegedly brutally chopped after she refused to be in a relationship with him.

Williams appeared before Magistrate Roshell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on November 19 at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara , he wounded Narainie Gopaul with intent to commit murder.

He was remanded to prison until January 9, 2018. According to reports, the incident occurred about 23:00 hrs at Gopaul’s Meten-Meer-Zorg home as she returned from her sales clerk job at a store in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The woman was allegedly attacked by Williams who was hiding in the yard before he chopped her with a cutlass about her body and escaped. According to reports, Gopaul had spurned a number of advances by Williams, who became annoyed and brutally attacked the woman.

The woman’s thumb and index finger on her right hand were severed, causing her to receive more than 25 stiches.