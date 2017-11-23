Pastor, contractor robbed after separate bank withdrawals

A 66 year old pastor of Haslington, East Coast Demerara was on Wednesday robbed of $1.8M in cash on Church Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of Assuria Insurance by three bandits.

The pastor was identified as Eldon Anderson. According to reports, the victim left his North Haslington home about 08:45hrs with $400,000 in his possession, using motor vehicle PVV 3830. He then visited a city bank where he withdrew $1.4M which was to be sent overseas.

Upon visiting a bank on Camp Street to send the money, the pastor was told that he needed additional information before the transaction could have been honoured.

The pastor who was hesitant to leave the bank with the money, left the bank and was driving in the vicinity of Church Street when a silver grey Toyota Spacio reversed into the rear of his vehicle.

Upon exiting his vehicle to inspect the damage, the two armed men reportedly approached the pastor with guns pointed at him, demanding the money which was in his vehicle.

The pastor was assaulted and his car was searched. Upon finding the cash, the bandits discharged a round in the air before escaping in their vehicle. Police recovered a spent shell from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, a contractor was also robbed after visiting a bank in Diamond, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Richard Maughn. After withdrawing $400,000 from the bank, Maughn was accosted on the public road in front of the bank by armed bandits. Police are requesting CCTV footage, as investigations continue.