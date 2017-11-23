No stone will be left unturned

— on allegations against Bishops’ teacher, says Min. Henry

EVEN as the Ministry of Education has indicated that measures have been put in place to investigate the alleged sexual misconduct and grooming of school- age girls of the Bishops’ High School by Coen Jackson, an Economics and Business teacher, authorities are yet to make contact with Jackson.

When contacted Wednesday, Jackson’s attorney Jerome Khan told the Guyana Chronicle that his client as far as he is aware has not been contacted by the authorities.

“When last I spoke to him, he was not contacted… so I am unaware of anybody contacting my client. I am sure the process is in place and they will contact him at the right time,” the attorney said.

Jackson has since maintained his innocence and posited that the allegations levelled against him are a result of ‘serious disagreements’ he has had with Cultural Policy Advisor, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ruel Johnson, who on Monday dispatched a complaint to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson on the matter.

That letter was copied to Nicolette Henry, Minister of Education; Khemraj Ramjattan, Vice-President and Minister of Public Security; Amna Ally, Minister of Social Protection; Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health; Basil Williams, Minister of Legal Affairs; and George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion (Culture, Youth and Sport) on the issue.

Jackson has disclosed that he is currently in an intimate relationship with a former student of the senior secondary school. He did not specifically state when the relationship started, but noted that the woman is now 21 years old.

Additionally, prior to his current relationship, the teacher, who is currently on leave of absence shared another intimate relationship with a former student. It is this student Jackson alleges, with whom Johnson now shares a relationship and threated him to stay away from her.

Several past students of the school have since spoken out against Jackson’s alleged conduct, noting that his behaviour spans his 15 years as a teacher.

The teacher who has taught at the Bishops’ High School for approximately 11 years, at a news conference on Tuesday said the allegations made public by Johnson has tarnished his unblemished reputation as an untrained graduate teacher.

He said too that it is unlikely that he would be able to return to the teaching profession, given the stain on his name and character.

“Over my teaching years, I have developed close relationships with both male and female students whom I taught. These relationships transitioned from teacher-student to mature platonic relationships, even with former students who live overseas. Many would seek me out when visiting Guyana to have social meetings, including a drink,” Jackson stated, while noting that his relationships with former students are always respectful.

INVESTIGATION STARTED

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry told the Guyana Chronicle that an internal and external process of investigation has begun and noted that the CEO is responsible for the handling of the matter, as he is the technical person.

Henry briefly indicated that the process must begin with a report after which Hutson is required to call in the Welfare Department of the CC&PA. It is after Hutson meets with the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) officials that forensic interviews are conducted. Thereafter, a report will be made to Minister Henry.

Additionally, Tuesday morning on the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Guyana Government and the People’s Republic of China for the upgrade of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) Science Lab, Henry said, “Presently, there are rules in place for misconduct, as it were, on the part of the teacher. The ministry has mechanisms in place, whereby people can address different issues whether it has to do with discipline, whether it has to do with misconduct, sexual or inappropriate behaviour.”

The minister said too that once cases of sexual misconduct or harassment exist, then there is need for comprehensive awareness on the subject, especially in the case of children who are vulnerable.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that many females who attended the Bishops’ High School and other public and private institutions at which Jackson taught have indicated that they were victims of sexual predation.

Henry stressed that educating persons on how to report such sensitive matters is critical, while noting that Monday’s alleged instances of misconduct illustrate a disconnect in the system between children and their access to counsellors in whom they can trust and confide.

“This incident in itself is a demonstration of perhaps a gap that exists where things can happen and we can have improper behaviour being perpetuated without a clear mechanism of reporting and alerting people…” said the minister, who reminded that the issue is a criminal one that involves culpability based on evidence.

“These issues are not only criminal in some cases, they’re also confidentially sensitive so you’ve got to have the right training and skills to address issues like these,” the minister indicated.

That aside, the education minister, who reminded that such cases can easily become sensational must be dealt with seriously and condignly and that is her ministry’s intention. She stressed that the matter will be dealt with in the appropriate way using existing and appropriate channels.

NO TOLERANCE

She noted that regardless of its nature, misconduct will not be tolerated, and such reports will be investigated according to established procedures.

“Anything considered outside of good discipline and good conduct will have to be dealt with by the ministry, sexual and otherwise. There are procedures to deal with these issues.”

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of the headteacher of the Bishops’ High School berating the female students of the school after the allegations of sexual predation became public via social media and the news, Minister Henry said that matter will also be investigated by the Hutson.

In an audio recording heard by this publication, the headteacher was heard telling the students that they were “slack” and “loose” and failed to defend their teacher on social media.

“Certainly the way in which the headmistress addressed it may not have been the gold standard or the ideal way and, therefore, the chief education officer who is responsible for teachers will have to intervene and make the appropriate judgement call in keeping with the rules and regulations,” Henry told reporters.

The remarks by the headteacher also sparked a public outcry and have since resulted in protests by several activists and concerned persons outside of the senior secondary school.

HAVE NOTHING TO SAY

Contacted, chairperson of the Board of Governors Ruth Lee, said, “I have nothing to say to the media, good afternoon” after which she disconnected the call.

Several former students of the country’s second highest secondary institution in a letter published in the Stabroek News Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of the headteacher “whose recent public tirade against the girls under her care, was not only unprofessional and inappropriate, but re-victimised every woman and girl affected by abuse.”

The former students continued: “There are no words to describe how saddened and dismayed many of us felt to hear her blame children for the actions of an [alleged] adult predatory [sic]. She has failed in her duty to create a safe learning environment for the students under her care.”

Additionally, the past students indicated that they are in support of a complete and thorough investigation by the relevant authorities, while noting that the school administrator and teacher who may be found to be complicit by not taking action against the abuse and further victimising students, must be removed and held accountable.

“To the board and administration of Bishops’ High School, we can no longer say Bishops’ with the pride we once did until measures are put in place to foster the healing of victims, and to ensure that all forms of abuse and harassment of students never happens again. Step up and do what’s right! Schools are meant to be safe spaces, to groom boys and girls for success, not for exploitation!”

As a result of the unfolding situation, Henry disclosed that she plans to address access to counselling and psychosocial support to schools during the upcoming 2018 Budget debate slated to begin in the first week of December.

“I will speak about the implementation of mobile services. We don’t have enough human capacity, fiscal resources to put a counsellor nor the accompanying environment for the counsellor to function, in every school,” the minister said, while committing to ensuring every school has access to the service.