Minibus driver charged for having sex with minor

A 23-year-old Route 42 minibus driver was on Wednesday charged for engaging in sexual penetration with a13-year-old girl.

Kevin Loaffe, 23, of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, who appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read in camera.

The charge alleged that between March 1 and March 2 at the Timehri Circuit, EBD, Loaffe engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The magistrate released Loaffe on $150,000 bail and transferred the matter to the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for December 4.

According to reports, Loaffe and the underage teen shared a relationship. It is alleged that during March the 23-year-old man took the 13-year-old to the Timehri Circuit and had sex with her.