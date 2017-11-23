Construction of new Demerara bridge by September

…Min Patterson pleased with tendering process

WITH tenders in for the financing, designing and building of the new Demerara Bridge, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is aiming to have construction start by the third quarter of 2018 through a Public- Private Partnership Agreement.

On Tuesday the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) disclosed that 11 companies — the majority being Chinese — submitted tenders to prequalify for the financing, designing and construction of the bridge. According to a feasibility study conducted by LIEVENSE CSO, the new bridge is estimated to cost US$170M.

BAM International of the Netherlands, Ballast Nedam of the Netherlands, AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd. of India, Coema Pais Landscaping Organization and Services Limited of Brazil in Partnership with Sanches Tripoloni Limited of Brazil, China Civil Engineering Corporation of China, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited and AVIC Intelligence Measurement Company of China in a Joint Venture, China Communication Construction Company Ltd., CITIC Construction Company Ltd. and China Railway 17 Euro Group Company Ltd. in a Joint Venture, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., SINO Hydro Corporation Ltd of China, Puentes y Infraestructuras of Spain, Oas engenharia e construcao of Brazil and China TIESIJU Civil Engineering Group Co. Ltd. are the 11 companies that submitted their tenders.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson said his ministry is pleased with the submissions. “Eleven is good sample to choose from,” he posited. From the lot, three companies will be shortlisted from extensive evaluations. That process is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Criticisms have been made about Chinese firms benefiting from millions of U.S. dollars in state contracts, but Minister Patterson told this newspaper that it is not where the company is from, noting that the selection would be based on the company’s qualification, experience and ability to produce. According to him, the best three companies will be shortlisted for the multimillion dollar project.

He acknowledged, however, the concerns expressed over the decision, to allow only three of the pre-qualifiers to submit bids, is unfair. Patterson said the Public Infrastructure Ministry is addressing the concerns, but emphasised that only the absolute best would be selected. On the basis that the companies are expected to submit proposals for the financing, designing and building of the new bridge, Minister Patterson said no significant funds will be included in the 2018 National Budget for the project. He reiterated that the project is being funded through a Public-Private Partnership.

According to the feasibility study, which was conducted between January 1, 2017 and August 17, 2017, the best option would be a low bridge at Houston-Versailles (West Bank Demerara), with three lanes and a movable section to transit seagoing vessels.

Dutch consulting company, Lievense CSO, which conducted the feasibility study has advised that the bridge be designed with a minimum clearance of 17.5 m above Chart Datum (CD) to allow uninterrupted passing of trawlers, tugs and barges and smaller coastal and service vessels. A low bridge is reportedly about 20 per cent cheaper than a high bridge (with a reduced height of 43.5 m CD).

Compared to the high bridge, the low bridge also has an estimated 15 per cent higher lane capacity and less risk on the breakdown of trucks and cargo falling off. Without the interest for pre-financing, the bridge’s estimated cost is US$150 million, including contractors cost and additional costs for services, land acquisition for the approach roads, and limited budget for a first phase of link roads.