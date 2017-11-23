Chinese gov’t to upgrade CPCE science lab

…$46M set aside to fund three-phase project

THE Science Laboratory of the Cyril Potter College of Education will undergo major upgrade through a $46M grant from the Chinese Government.

The official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Governments of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China to kick-start the project, took place at the Ministry of Education’s boardroom on Wednesday.

The three-part project will see US$95,000 being released in the first phase while the additional sums will be released after a review of the works completed.

This latest agreement resulted from prior engagements between President David Granger and the Chinese Government. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Vibert Welch, said the agreement is a demonstration of China’s support of Guyana’s initiatives as well as the ministry’s commitment to students. Welch added that the signing of the MoU will have a great impact on the country as it seeks to diversify and expand its technologies to meet the needs of the oil industry.

“There is now more than before an ever increasing need for new and innovative technologies, which will translate to a highly-skilled and competitive workforce that will contribute meaningfully to the country’s economy,” Welch indicated.

Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Chenqu Yang said that both parties have pledged to work diligently in the utilisation of the funds and advised that education be the key focus as Guyana begins its economic take off. “…China has witnessed a tremendous economic and a social transformation from one of the poorest countries to the second largest economy in the world. If there is any two cents regarding the experiences that China can share with its developing partners, it is the emphasis on education, education and education. Investment in education is an investment in the future,” the Chenqu said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry who supported the ambassador’s vision, said that teachers needed to be exposed to the necessary resources that will enable them to excel.

“…Education is and will remain a major focus of this government,” the minister emphasised, adding, “…When we speak about teachers’ training, we’re speaking of teachers’ preparations and teachers’ support. And so, the money will be used to procure efficient amenities that will strengthen the science labs…because we know that if our teachers are dealt with…then we will be better able to develop content classrooms.”

Minister Henry also thanked President Granger for singling out the education sector as the recipient of China’s donation, which she said would serve to further fuel the country on its journey from poverty to prosperity. Principal of CPCE, Viola Rowe said that the majority of the funding will go towards the procurement of resources for the development of an effective science programme, serving the 1000 plus CPCE trainees across the country.

Rowe said that there are presently 56 items on the list for purchase that covers the biology, chemistry and physics subject disciplines. President Granger earlier this year had met with students and staff of the CPCE as he continues his outreach to educational institutions in what he calls fact-finding missions, to hear from the administrators and beneficiaries directly, even as Government zeroes in on modernising and reforming the educational sector.

The Head-of-State explained to students and instructors at the college that his administration recognises the importance of these consultations.