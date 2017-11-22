T&T head coach hints at role for retiring Kenwyne Jones

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago head coach, Dennis Lawrence, has left the door open for retiring national forward Kenwyne Jones to play a role in the country’s development programme.

Speaking following Jones’ shock retirement from the game earlier this week, Lawrence said the 33-year-old possessed an abundance of experience which could be used to help develop the new generation of players.

“It’s not just about being on the football pitch. People play different roles and sometimes it’s off the football pitch,” Jones told the Guardian newspaper here. prolific

Kenwyne has an undisputed amount of experience and it’s something he can pass on to this generation so as long as Kenwyne is around and willing, he will always have a part to play with me because I think we cannot afford to let these type of people walk out of our football.”

Jones played 89 times for T&T, scoring 23 goals, and was involved in the national team as recently as their failed qualifying campaign for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He was also a member of the historic squad which qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, while suiting up for three CONCACAF Gold Cups.

The six-foot, two-inch striker played extensively in the English Premier League, representing the likes of Sunderland and Stoke City, and also turned out for Bournemouth and Cardiff City in short stints.

Lawrence said it was this type of quality record that was hard to ignore.

“He played the highest level you could get in world football. This guy has been involved in the English Premier League, he’s been at a World Cup and he’s done himself no in-favours whatsoever; so I think he’s done well and I’m delighted for him,” said Lawrence, who has played alongside Jones in the past during his time as a national defender.

“We need to focus on every positive thing he’s done for himself, he’s done for T&T football and let that be the legacy that Kenwyne has left.”