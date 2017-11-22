Skeete to officiate at CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Qualifiers

GUYANA’S lone female FIFA referee, Maurees Skeete, departed for St Kitts and Nevis last Monday to officiate in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association (CONCACAF) 2017 Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Quarter-Finals from November 22 to 26.

Skeete is one of 12 female referees from the Caribbean at this five-day competition that will determine the fixtures for the Finals of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Under-20 Championship set to take place in 2018.

In an invited comment, head of GFF’s Refereeing Department, Stanley Lancaster, said Maurees’ participation should serve as an inspiration to young female referees, stating: “This is a great achievement for Maurees and Guyana as well. She is following in the footsteps of Diane Ferreira-James who officiated in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada. My desire and goal are that other females aspire, not just to be referees, but to achieve as much as these women.”

The referee delegation arrived at the Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino, St Kitts and Nevis, November 20 and will depart on November 27.